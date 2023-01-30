Northland Capmk Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilysys in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Agilysys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AGYS. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AGYS opened at $83.02 on Monday. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.