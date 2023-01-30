Northland Capmk Comments on WisdomTree, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for WisdomTree in a research report issued on Friday, January 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

WisdomTree stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $819.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.42.

About WisdomTree

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.