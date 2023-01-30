NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Price Performance

NWE stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.