NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,697 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

