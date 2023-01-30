Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) and Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) and Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Snow Lake Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$31.83 million ($0.81) -6.14 Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$7.46 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Snow Lake Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 1 0 3.00 Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Snow Lake Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Snow Lake Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -59.47% -48.38% Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Snow Lake Resources beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

