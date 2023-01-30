NOV (NOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. NOV has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 798.60 and a beta of 1.84.

NOV Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NOV by 5.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

