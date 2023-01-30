NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NovoCure by 41.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 166.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovoCure Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.13.

NVCR stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.