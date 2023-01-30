Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,000 ($86.67) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AHT. Barclays raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($69.95) to GBX 6,000 ($74.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($68.09) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.52) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,395.83 ($66.80).

Ashtead Group Stock Up 1.8 %

LON AHT opened at GBX 5,364 ($66.41) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,269 ($40.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,556 ($68.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,957.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,584.43. The firm has a market cap of £23.55 billion and a PE ratio of 1,957.66.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

