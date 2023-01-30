Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stake Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $638,000. Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.3% in the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 764,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 58,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.