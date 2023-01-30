NuVista Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NuVista Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for NuVista Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for NuVista Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.85.

NVA opened at C$11.71 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.09 and a 52-week high of C$14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.74.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$445.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$139,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,716,997.90. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$139,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at C$2,716,997.90. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 29,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.71 per share, with a total value of C$410,916.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 203,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,793,933.48. Insiders have sold 120,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,306 over the last 90 days.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

