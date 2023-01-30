Oak Grove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,764.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

