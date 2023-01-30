Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 612 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after buying an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after buying an additional 2,093,392 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $439.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.93. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

