OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) vs. Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Financial Analysis

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OFG Bancorp and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Lakeland Financial has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $641.30 million 2.06 $146.15 million $3.44 8.08 Lakeland Financial $231.92 million 7.44 $95.73 million $4.04 16.84

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OFG Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 25.92% 16.25% 1.65% Lakeland Financial 36.89% 18.38% 1.63%

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Lakeland Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment is involved in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

