Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 87.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.