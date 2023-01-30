ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

ONTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. ON24 has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,667,000 after buying an additional 462,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after buying an additional 547,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 12.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,587,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 6.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,400,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

