OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCX. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.64. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

