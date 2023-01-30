onsemi (ON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect onsemi to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ON stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in onsemi by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in onsemi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 87.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in onsemi by 65.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

