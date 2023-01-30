onsemi (ON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect onsemi to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
onsemi Stock Down 0.0 %
ON stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in onsemi by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in onsemi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 87.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in onsemi by 65.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.