Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $94.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $2,117,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $80,686.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,302.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $2,117,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,599. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

