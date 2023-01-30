Oppenheimer Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

NYSE CHD opened at $79.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

