Oppenheimer Weighs in on Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $16.59 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

Insider Activity

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Target Hospitality had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $159.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,730,426.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,730,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Target Hospitality by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,565 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Target Hospitality by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

