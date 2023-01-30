Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 550.52%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

ORMP stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 271,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $167,228.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

