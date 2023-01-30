Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Owens Corning by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Owens Corning by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

NYSE OC opened at $92.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

