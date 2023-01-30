Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,940.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,580 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

