Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $138.41 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,698,000 after acquiring an additional 296,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

