Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

PTVE stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

