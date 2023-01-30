PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.91.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS opened at $10.44 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.