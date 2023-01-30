PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.91.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
PAGS opened at $10.44 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.