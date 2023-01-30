Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

