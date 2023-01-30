Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Paya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paya from $7.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of Paya

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Paya by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Price Performance

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

