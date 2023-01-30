PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.33.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

