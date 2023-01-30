Peoples Bancorp Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $828.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,192,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4,829.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

