Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 53,881 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,795.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Alphabet stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares worth $5,550,323. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

