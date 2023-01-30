PetMed Express (PETS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts expect PetMed Express to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Stock Up 1.7 %

PETS opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.59. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PetMed Express by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PetMed Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PETS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About PetMed Express

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.