Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petrus Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Petrus Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$28.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Petrus Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of C$277.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.33 and a 12 month high of C$3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.28.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

