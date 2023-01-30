Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 385,132 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,179.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,132 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

