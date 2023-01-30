Pinterest (PINS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 382.05 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
