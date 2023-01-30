Pinterest (PINS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 382.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $189,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,644.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,541,473 shares of company stock valued at $62,414,710 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

