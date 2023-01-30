Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Plug Power by 77.5% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 42.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Plug Power Stock Up 3.2 %

PLUG opened at $15.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.