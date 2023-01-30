Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Plug Power Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 358.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.