POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

PNT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.38 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $767.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Activity at POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.