Polaris (PII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $107.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Polaris by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $357,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.56.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

