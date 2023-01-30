Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.0 %

POWI opened at $87.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.15. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $303,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

