PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PrairieSky Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.90.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$22.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$15.08 and a twelve month high of C$23.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.93. The firm has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

