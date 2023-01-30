Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$116.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Premium Brands in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Premium Brands Trading Up 2.4 %

PBH opened at C$92.30 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$130.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$89.53. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.4999996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

