Providence First Trust Co Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.6% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $145.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

