Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 158,941 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.78 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.