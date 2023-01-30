Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 321,242 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,242 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Invesco by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

