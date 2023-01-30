Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 5,942 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 349,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after buying an additional 106,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $138.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

