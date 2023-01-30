Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 92,062 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4,113.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $79,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $37,001,000. Amundi raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 279,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after buying an additional 263,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $95.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

