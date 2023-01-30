Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 552,482 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 552,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,483,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $622,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $2,157,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Profile



Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

