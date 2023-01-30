Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.36 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03.

