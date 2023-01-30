Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VDE opened at $126.38 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

